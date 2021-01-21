Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading Up 10.3%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

