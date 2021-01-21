Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.04. Incyte posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Incyte by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

