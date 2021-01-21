Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.19. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 141,250 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.98.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.