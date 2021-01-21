Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

