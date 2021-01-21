Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks Sells 120,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David R. Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

