Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

