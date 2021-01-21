Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Shares of Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.40. Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 95,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) from C$0.55 to C$0.63 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in Canada. It provides pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products; and production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes Bhang chocolates, Wana sour gummies, Ruby cannabis sugar, Sapphire cannabis salt, Artisan Batch, and others.

