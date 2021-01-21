Infinitecoin (IFC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,559.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $5,559.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 158.8% higher against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

