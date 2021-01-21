Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.82. 2,231,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,580,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.