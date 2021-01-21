Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.82. 2,231,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,580,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.