Injective Protocol Trading Up 21.1% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $116.98 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00023540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00050683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066874 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.