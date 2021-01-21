Ink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53,601.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ink has a market capitalization of $331,063.83 and $53,601.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

