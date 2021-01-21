Ink Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $339,331.27 and $54,995.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00126042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00282147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00068905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

