INLOCK Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1,499.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

About INLOCK

ILK is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,898,059 coins. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

