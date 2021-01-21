INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $30.16. INmune Bio shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 5,268 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market cap of $302.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

