Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.31

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $30.50. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 707,170 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

