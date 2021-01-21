Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $25.25 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INGXF. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

