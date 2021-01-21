Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 10.53% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 599,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 7,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.