Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading 28.6% Higher

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)’s stock price rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

