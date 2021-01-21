Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 21,957,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 10,352,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,683 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 211,383 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

