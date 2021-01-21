Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $311.66. The company had a trading volume of 398,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

