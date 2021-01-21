Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 32,954 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,744,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,131,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

