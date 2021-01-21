Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 62,744,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,131,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

