Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $595,028.70.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 281,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,473. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 236,820 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 139,942 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in EverQuote by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 132,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 37.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

