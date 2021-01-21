Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 702,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

