Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30.

On Thursday, November 19th, Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95.

GNMK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 426,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

