Insider Selling: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00.

Grubhub stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grubhub by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

