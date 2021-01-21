Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 173,206 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,761,582.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00.

GH stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.06. The company had a trading volume of 972,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $168.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

