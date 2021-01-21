Insider Selling: Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Insider Sells 185,872 Shares of Stock

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).
Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stock opened at GBX 293.66 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.48. The firm has a market cap of £584.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97).
Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Company Profile
