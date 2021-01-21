Insider Selling: Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Insider Sells 185,872 Shares of Stock

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stock opened at GBX 293.66 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.48. The firm has a market cap of £584.73 million and a P/E ratio of 14.78. Halfords Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97).

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

