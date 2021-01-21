Insider Selling: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew Leavy sold 500 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,885.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE JW-A traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,402 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.
About John Wiley & Sons
