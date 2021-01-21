Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells 16,652 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $2,310,798.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 969,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.