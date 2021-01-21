Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 515,572 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 2,752,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,806. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.