Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 59,788 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,084,089.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.

MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading on Thursday. 1,328,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

