Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 59,788 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,084,089.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $4,094,341.50.
- On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83.
MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading on Thursday. 1,328,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
