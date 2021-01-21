Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $4,853,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,277,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

