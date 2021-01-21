Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $579.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,650,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.00.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

