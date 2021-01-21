Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells 31,037 Shares of Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 6,220,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,005,330. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

