Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30.

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $76,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 501,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quanterix by 79.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.