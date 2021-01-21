Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 5,320 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,723.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 328,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,055. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $565.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

