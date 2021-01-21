Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 5,320 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,836.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,293.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 328,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,055. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.