Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 7,511 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,268,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.