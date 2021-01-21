Insider Selling: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells 61,317 Shares of Stock

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 61,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £306,585 ($400,555.27).

TRMR stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.40). 866,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,878. The stock has a market cap of £652.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.63.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

