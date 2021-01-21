Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,080,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $13.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 751,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,145. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.