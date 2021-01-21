Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,901,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00.

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 233,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,852. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.