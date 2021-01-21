Insight Chain (INB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $519.33 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Insight Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $519.33 million and $2.67 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00053562 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003865 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003211 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003325 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.