Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $11,389.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,285,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.