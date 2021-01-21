Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.72

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 31784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

