InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.80. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 180,874 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.