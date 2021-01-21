Insula (ISLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130,207.54

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Insula has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $130,207.54 and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00055503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003983 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003206 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,585 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.