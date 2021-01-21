Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Tops $914,304.20

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $914,304.20 and $316,286.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

