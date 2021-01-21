INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. INT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $985,141.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INT has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00061792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00529397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.51 or 0.03936692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.