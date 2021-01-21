INT Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. INT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.